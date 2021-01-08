Germany Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for All Arrivals From Ireland - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) German authorities have obliged all people coming from Ireland to take a COVID-19 test no earlier than 48 hours before departure when crossing the border, a spokesman for the German Transport Ministry said on Friday.

"Starting from today, flights from Ireland to Germany are only allowed if passengers undergo a SARS-Cov-2 test before departure, the result of which must be negative. A regular or electronic confirmation document must be in German. The test must be done no earlier than 48 hours before departure," the spokesman said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the German authorities are closely monitoring the situation with the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, previously detected in the UK, and do not rule out a mandatory test for arrivals from other countries.

Announcing the discovery of the mutant virus in December, UK health authorities said it had been established up to 70 percent more contagious than the original strain. It is unclear whether the new strain (501) is more deadly or harder on symptoms. Another mutant strain, labeled 501.V2, was detected in South Africa approximately the same time.