BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Germany is investigating the origins of a substance that was found in the body of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"The substance that was found in Navalny's body is being studied, it may be possible to get on the trail ... [to learn] where it came from and where it may have been used," Maas said during a press conference.

Last week, Navalny suffered an acute health situation and went into a coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspicions that he had been poisoned as one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Russian doctors subsequently found no traces of poison in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in Navalny's blood due to a metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment at the Charite clinic. According to the clinic, Navalny was intoxicated by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. Spiegel has reported that the Charite clinic has requested assistance from German military experts in poisons and chemical weapons. The clinic also reportedly requested information from the UK laboratory at Porton Down, which handled the probe into the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, as well as from the Bulgarian doctors, who treated businessman Emilian Gebrev, poisoned in Sofia in 2015. Charite refused to comment on the matter.