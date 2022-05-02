Germany Invites India to Attend G7 Summit - Berlin

UrduPoint.com

India will be invited to the German-hosted G7 summit in Bavaria next month along with Senegal, South Africa and Indonesia, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Indian media reported that Germany, as the country presiding at G7 in 2022, is hesitant to invite India to the June summit due to New Delhi's position on the situation in Ukraine.

"Yes, these four countries, namely, once again, India, Senegal, South Africa and Indonesia, will be invited to the G7 summit from June 26-28 in Elmau (castle in Bavaria)," Hebestreit said during a briefing.

India was among 58 countries that abstained from voting in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council on April 7 and has not imposed sanctions against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

