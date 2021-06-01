UrduPoint.com
Germany Issues Invitations For June 23 Libya Conference In Berlin

Tue 01st June 2021

Germany informed on Tuesday that it had sent invitations to the second Conference on Libya, scheduled to take place on 23 June in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Germany informed on Tuesday that it had sent invitations to the second Conference on Libya, scheduled to take place on 23 June in Berlin.

"Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres have invited the participating states and regional organisations of the Berlin Process to the Second Berlin Conference on Libya, which will take place on 23 June at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin," the invitation letter said, adding that it will be the first time that the Libyan transitional government will attend such an event.

The agenda of the conference will include the progress made in the stabilization of the country, preparations for the December 24 national elections and further steps required to boost Libya's security and economy.

The sides will also focus on the issues of withdrawing foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya following the ceasefire agreement.

Following United Nations-facilitated talks held in October in Geneva, Libya's warring parties � the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army � signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement. On February 5, the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva voted for a new temporary executive that will be in charge until a national general elections set for December 24.

