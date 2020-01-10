UrduPoint.com
Germany Issues Iran Flight Advisory Amid Heightened Regional Tensions - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The German Civil Aviation Authority has warned national airlines against operating flights to Iran over the numerous risks posed by the recent escalation in the region, a source familiar with the document told Sputnik on Friday.

The announcement came in the wake of a similar warning issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency earlier this week. The organization told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had recommended that all commercial flights traveling through Iraq's airspace be suspended or diverted due to increased tensions between the United States and Iran.

"German civil air carriers are recommended to take into account the potential risk [of flights to Iran]," the source said, citing the document.

According to the advisory, the situation in the region is potentially dangerous for civil aircraft due to, among other reasons, the presence of anti-aircraft missiles.

This past week brought about a new escalation of tensions in the middle East.

On January 3, the United States conducted a drone strike that killed one of Iran's top military leaders, Qasem Soleimani. Iran responded on Wednesday by attacking two Iraqi bases housing US military personnel. Following the strike, the US Federal Aviation Authority banned flights over the Persian Gulf due to the "potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" in the region.

In addition, major air carriers, including Air France, Lufthansa and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, suspended all flights over Iran and Iraq. On Wednesday, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency followed suit, recommending that Russian airlines avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Security measures were also tightened after a Ukrainian passenger aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed.

