Germany issues travel warning for Israel, Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The German government on Sunday urged its nationals not to travel to Israel, the Palestinian territories or Lebanon because of "an escalation of violence" following the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The travel warning is at the highest level given by the German government.

"Due to the escalation of violence in the region in connection with the massive terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7, we warn against travelling to the countries and areas mentioned," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"A travel warning is usually only issued if there is a risk to life and limb," the ministry added in a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Germany had already issued a travel warning for the Gaza Strip and certain areas of Lebanon.

In its statement, the foreign ministry said it would continue to "do its utmost" to support citizens seeking to leave Israel or the Palestinian territories.