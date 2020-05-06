Germany Keeps Memory of Fallen Soviet Soldiers - Ambassador

Germany takes good care of thousands of memorials to fallen Soviet troops, the nation's ambassador to Russia said Wednesday, amid a row over the dismantled statue to a Soviet commander in Prague

"There are over 4,000 war memorials to Soviet soldiers in Germany... 600,000 troops were buried in Germany.

And Germany takes care of these burial grounds," Geza Andreas von Geyr said.

A month ago, a Prague district governor had a statue of Marshal Ivan Konev, whose army freed the Czech capital from Nazi forces, removed from a central square, causing anger in Moscow about the timing.

Russians will be celebrating the end of World War Two at home this Saturday after the 75th Victory Day parade in Moscow and traditional festivities across the country were postponed amid the pandemic.