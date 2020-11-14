UrduPoint.com
Germany Keeps Silence On Navalny Case By Replacing Specifics With 'Demagogy' - Zakharova

Sat 14th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Germany Keeps Silence on Navalny Case by Replacing Specifics With 'Demagogy' - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Germany is keeping silence about the situation with alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny by replacing specific information with demagogy, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"I understand that Germany really does not want to answer the question about what was found in Navalny's samples, but thanks to the noise of our liberal public, one day it will be necessary to do so ... In the meantime, our German partners, who must maintain a dialogue within their competence, are keeping silence by replacing some specific information with non-binding demagogy," Zakharova said on Facebook.

Navalny was hospitalized in the city of Omsk on August 20, after he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Doctors in Omsk diagnosed him with metabolism malfunction, which led to a sudden change in blood sugar levels. Omsk doctors found no trace of poisonous substances in his blood and urine.

Navalny was later transported to Germany. Shortly after his arrival in a clinic in Berlin, the German government claimed, citing military doctors, that he had been poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent. Berlin then said that the conclusions of Germany were backed by laboratories in Sweden and France. Neither Germany, not the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have shared the formula of the alleged poison with Russia.

"Until Berlin gives specifics, versions [of Navalny's poisoning] will multiply with the speed of the global spread of the second wave of the pandemic," Zakharova added.

Following Navalny's illness, the European Union imposed sanctions on six Russian officials it suspected of involvement in the incident. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged poisoning of the opposition activist. Moscow also insists that Berlin has yet to reply to requests for Russia's legal assistance regarding Navalny's case.

