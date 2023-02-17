Germany Lacks Unity on Sanctions Against Russia, Arms Supplies to Kiev - Scholz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) There is no unity within Germany on the issues of sanctions against Russia and the arms supply to Kiev, despite the general support for the government, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"Looking at the situation in my country, I see that there is a broad support for the strategy and activities of the government. Yes, there are some, and we are a democratic country, that are not that sure whether it is really a good idea to do all these sanctions and to deploy all these many weapons to Ukraine," Scholz said at the Munich Security Conference.