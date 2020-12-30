Germany Lauds EU-China 'Milestone' Deal on Investment

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) An investment deal agreed in principle on Wednesday by China and the European Union is a groundbreaking achievement that will open up the Chinese market to European business, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.

"The investment deal between the EU and China is a trade policy milestone. Today's breakthrough followed seven years of negotiations... For European business the agreement means more market access, more legal certainty and a better competitive environment," he said.

The agreement will give more access to EU companies operating in China in such areas as financial services, telecommunications, health care, logistics and industrial production, in particular in electric vehicles, Altmaier explained.

The pact also seeks to protect European investors against forced transfer of technologies, intellectual property theft and increase the transparency of Chinese state subsidies to bolster competition. More progress is expected in strengthening environmental protections.