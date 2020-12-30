UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Lauds EU-China 'Milestone' Deal On Investment

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Germany Lauds EU-China 'Milestone' Deal on Investment

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) An investment deal agreed in principle on Wednesday by China and the European Union is a groundbreaking achievement that will open up the Chinese market to European business, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.

"The investment deal between the EU and China is a trade policy milestone. Today's breakthrough followed seven years of negotiations... For European business the agreement means more market access, more legal certainty and a better competitive environment," he said.

The agreement will give more access to EU companies operating in China in such areas as financial services, telecommunications, health care, logistics and industrial production, in particular in electric vehicles, Altmaier explained.

The pact also seeks to protect European investors against forced transfer of technologies, intellectual property theft and increase the transparency of Chinese state subsidies to bolster competition. More progress is expected in strengthening environmental protections.

Related Topics

Business China German European Union Vehicles Progress Market Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

36 minutes ago

Special squads formed to check one-wheeling on new ..

43 minutes ago

Afghan Security Adviser Meets With Norwegian Ambas ..

43 minutes ago

Doctors Without Borders Say Admitted 15 Patients A ..

43 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows President Zelenskyy Distrusted by ..

43 minutes ago

Pelosi Offers Condolences to Family of Late US Con ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.