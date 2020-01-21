UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Launches Raids Over Suspected Mitsubishi Diesel Fraud

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:32 PM

Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars.

Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud investigation against executives at "an international car group, a subsidiary of an international car dealership and two international car suppliers".

Raids were taking place at 10 commercial sites across Germany including in the states of Hesse, Bavaria and Lower Saxony.

Related Topics

Business German Car Germany Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

34 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

49 minutes ago

Poverty alleviation survey begins

2 minutes ago

UK varsity delegates visit Punjab University HCBF

2 minutes ago

Montgomery Gymkhana wins opening match of Prof Eja ..

2 minutes ago

Zidane says Bale fit for Copa del Rey test

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.