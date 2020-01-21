Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars

Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud investigation against senior employees at "an international car group", two international car suppliers and a car dealership.

Japan's Mitsubishi Motors is in a three-way alliance with Renault and Nissan. The group is one of the world's biggest automakers.

Prosecutors said the probe focused on Mitsubishi diesel vehicles with 1.6- and 2.2-litre engines that were given Germany's highest Euro 5 and Euro 6 ratings depending on their adherence to emissions standards.