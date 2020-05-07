UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Learned Lesson From WWII - Commissioner For Culture

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Germany Learned Lesson From WWII - Commissioner for Culture

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The German commissioner for culture said on Thursday ahead of celebrations of Victory Day in Europe that Germany had learned its lesson from World War II.

"We Germans will never forget what suffering we inflicted on other nations with World War II. We have learned the lesson from our difficult history," Monika Gruetters said.

She quoted former German President Richard von Weizsaecker who said in 1985 that May 8, 1945 had freed Germany from inhumanity and tyranny of the Nazi regime.

In a statement timed to the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe, Gruetters said that she was saddened by the cancellation of celebrations in Berlin due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Germany had invited diplomats to the opening of a special exhibition in the German-Russian Museum Berlin-Karlshorst, she said. The show has been moved to a virtual setting.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany Berlin May World War From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

6 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

1 hour ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Bulgaria football league to resume on June 5 says ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.