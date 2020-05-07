Germany Learned Lesson From WWII - Commissioner for Culture

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The German commissioner for culture said on Thursday ahead of celebrations of Victory Day in Europe that Germany had learned its lesson from World War II.

"We Germans will never forget what suffering we inflicted on other nations with World War II. We have learned the lesson from our difficult history," Monika Gruetters said.

She quoted former German President Richard von Weizsaecker who said in 1985 that May 8, 1945 had freed Germany from inhumanity and tyranny of the Nazi regime.

In a statement timed to the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe, Gruetters said that she was saddened by the cancellation of celebrations in Berlin due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Germany had invited diplomats to the opening of a special exhibition in the German-Russian Museum Berlin-Karlshorst, she said. The show has been moved to a virtual setting.