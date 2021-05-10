UrduPoint.com
Germany Lifts Age Priorities For J&J COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) German citizens of any age will be able to get inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at their own discretion and upon medical recommendation, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was given a similar green light in Germany last week. Some countries have imposed age limits to the vaccine over its blood clotting side effects.

"Given all recommendations of the Standing Committee on Vaccination and rare but serious side effects that may occur, we will cancel all priorities in relation to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as to the AstraZeneca vaccine," Spahn said at a briefing, adding that the country expects to receive more than 10 million doses of the US single-dose vaccine in June-July.

All those who want to get inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be able to receive the shot "after medical consultation and at their own discretion," the minister added.

"This is the same that we do in relation to AstraZeneca," the official noted.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, like AstraZeneca's, was under scrutiny after the US food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended its suspension last month over six blood clot cases.

While some countries decided to exclude the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines from national inoculation programs, others continued to use it, as international regulators ruled blood clot events with low platelets to be rare side effects of the drugs and outlined that its overall benefits outweighed the risks.

