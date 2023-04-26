UrduPoint.com

Germany Lifts Growth Forecast As Outlook Brightens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Germany lifts growth forecast as outlook brightens

The German government Wednesday lifted its growth forecast for this year as rebounding industrial production and slowing inflation helped Europe's top economy weather an energy crisis

Frankfurt, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The German government Wednesday lifted its growth forecast for this year as rebounding industrial production and slowing inflation helped Europe's top economy weather an energy crisis.

The manufacturing powerhouse is forecast to grow 0.4 percent in 2023, the economy ministry said in its latest projections.

The prediction highlighted a steady improvement in Germany's fortunes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year triggered the energy crisis and sparked fears of recession.

The government's last forecast in January was for 0.2 percent expansion, and back in October it had predicted a contraction of 0.4 percent in 2023.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the improved forecast was "truly remarkable", given the difficult backdrop.

"The German economy has proven to be adaptable and resilient," he told a press conference, adding that a "gradual recovery" was under way.

Germany was particularly hard hit by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent reduction of gas deliveries, as the country's export-oriented economy had come to rely heavily on cheap Russian energy.

But Berlin introduced massive relief measures to cushion consumers and businesses, and rushed to diversify its energy supplies.

Relatively mild winter weather also meant that gas storage was not depleted as quickly as some had feared.

Habeck praised the "enormous savings efforts by German consumers and German industry" that helped the country to get through the winter without energy shortages.

But he also warned that such efforts must continue: "It was just a few weeks ago when we did not know how we would get through the winter.

Our memories should not be short." - China reopening boost - Gas prices have fallen heavily in recent months, helping to bring down inflation from a decades-high peak of 8.8 percent in October. It stood at 7.4 percent in March.

In addition, lower energy prices and the reopening of China's economy after long Covid shutdowns have boosted Germany's vast industrial sector in recent months.

The economy ministry noted that indicators such as industrial production and business climate surveys indicated improving economic prospects later in the year.

The ministry forecast the recovery would gather pace next year, with the economy to grow 1.6 percent.

It predicted inflation would come in at 5.9 percent this year, and 2.7 percent in 2024.

Despite the brightening picture, the German economy still faces many challenges.

Habeck lamented the "dramatic" shortage of skilled workers.

According to the Federal Institute for Employment Research, just under two million job posts were unfilled at the end of 2022 in Germany.

The economy ministry also said that high inflation was still set to weigh on the economy throughout the year, with consumers' purchasing power hit.

The impact of slowing inflation would only be felt later in the year, it said.

On Friday, preliminary first quarter growth data will be released, which is expected to show the economy eked out weak growth and dodged a recession.

The economy suffered a shock 0.4 percent contraction in the final three months of last year as the fallout from the Ukraine war hit home.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis China German Job Germany Berlin January March October Gas From Government Industry Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Rafid records 953 minor traffic accidents during E ..

Rafid records 953 minor traffic accidents during Eid Al Fitr

6 minutes ago
 Russian Commerce Chamber Expects New Measures on F ..

Russian Commerce Chamber Expects New Measures on Foreign Assets to Reduce Capita ..

1 minute ago
 Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

4 minutes ago
 Kenya cult toll climbs to 95 as families await new ..

Kenya cult toll climbs to 95 as families await news of missing

4 minutes ago
 Tom Latham fully focused on ODI series against Pak ..

Tom Latham fully focused on ODI series against Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf pled ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf pledges to communicate House's vie ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.