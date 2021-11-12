Germany, Lithuania Vow Tough Sanctions Against Minsk Over Border Migrants Crisis

The foreign ministries of Germany and Lithuania spoke in favor of tough sanctions against Minsk in connection with the situation at the border, the German Foreign Ministry said on Thursday following a phone conversation between Acting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis

"Minister Heiko Maas spoke by phone today with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis about the situation on the border with Belarus. Both agreed that the EU should respond with tough sanctions. Migrants should receive humanitarian aid as soon as possible," the ministry said on Twitter.