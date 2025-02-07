Open Menu

Germany Logs Record US Surplus Amid Trump Tariff Fears

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Germany logged a record trade surplus with the United States last year, data showed Friday, news that could stoke tensions with US President Donald Trump as he threatens the EU with tariffs.

The United States also returned as the top trading partner for Europe's biggest economy last year, it showed, overtaking China which had been in the number one spot since 2016.

Germany's surplus with the world's top economy came in at 71.4 billion Euros ($74.1 billion), according to the figures from statistics agency Destatis, with the United States the destination for over 10 percent of all German exports.

Since taking office, Trump has unveiled fresh duties on Canada, Mexico and China, before reaching deals with the Canada and Mexico to halt the levies for a month.

Klaus-Juergen Gern, from the IfW Kiel economic institute, said that if Washington levied new tariffs on the EU, this could deal a heavy blow to the ailing German economy, which is already faced with a manufacturing slowdown and structural problems.

