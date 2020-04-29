Germany Looks to Extend Foreign Travel Warning Until Mid-June - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The German government is eyeing extending recommendations against foreign travel at least till mid-June as it seeks to avoid a second wave of infections, Der Spiegel reported early Wednesday.

According to the newspaper's information, the Federal Foreign Office is set to announce on Wednesday that it would extend it's warning against overseas travel from May 3 to June 14.

This way, the government seeks to avoid risking further import of the coronavirus into the country by clamping down on the Christian holiday of Pentecost in late May, a time when Germans usually vacation abroad, Der Spiegel writes.

The news comes as several German states began slowly lifting coronavirus-related restrictions despite warnings from Chancellor Angela Merkel to avoid an overtly speedy return to normal life.