Germany Looks To Step Up Coal Exit Timetable

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:26 PM

Germany looks to step up coal exit timetable

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Germany could end electricity generation from coal in 2035, three years earlier than previously planned, under a pact sealed Thursday between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of affected states.

Merkel and premiers from Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg agreed overnight a "shutdown plan" for the country's power plants using the highly polluting fossil fuel, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Until now, Berlin had named 2038 as the latest possible date to power down the final coal-fired generators.

Now, reviews in 2026 and 2029 will examine "whether the moment to shut down the plants can be brought forward by three years," Seibert said.

