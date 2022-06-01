Germany Losing Its Influence in EU Due to Missteps Regarding Policy on Russia - Reports

A series of recent developments, including the retirement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and missteps in the policy on Russia and its military operation in Ukraine, have eroded Berlin's authority and influence in the European Union, Politico reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) A series of recent developments, including the retirement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and missteps in the policy on Russia and its military operation in Ukraine, have eroded Berlin's authority and influence in the European Union, Politico reported on Wednesday.

As a result, some European countries decide to go their own way and even openly challenge France and Germany, that have long been at the center of EU power and decision-making, the newspaper said, citing EU officials and diplomats.

"We don't need German protection; history proved it to be on the wrong side of history," a diplomat from Eastern Europe said, referring to Berlin's longtime policy of treading softly with Moscow, the newspaper reported.

As a recent example, the newspaper cites the situation with Hungary, which blocked the EU embargo on Russian oil supplies. The problem was solved by European Council President Charles Michel and the French presidency of the Council of the EU, a report said. But earlier, Merkel could deal with such issues, since her authority - and the authority of Germany - was not in doubt. This time, Olaf Scholz, the incumbent chancellor of Germany, did not play a key role in resolving the situation, the report noted.