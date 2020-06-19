UrduPoint.com
Germany Made WWII Archives Available To Public Long Before Putin Called For It - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Germany Made WWII Archives Available to Public Long Before Putin Called for It - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's call upon states to declassify archival materials pertaining to World War II does not apply to Germany as it has long ago already made its war archives available to public, German Federal Archive spokesman Tobias Herrmann told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Putin published a feature with the US magazine The National Interest in which has called upon all states to follow Russia's lead and made public previously unknown archival documents that could shed light on the events preceding and during the Second World War, such as secret Anglo-German talks.

"We do not feel affected by this, because this call is a matter of normality for us. This was an off the table question yet before 1990 [the year of reunification of Germany]," Herrmann said.

According to the Bundesarchiv spokesman, Germany has no special provisions for archival materials related specifically to the Second World War, or any other war for that matter, as "all documents of national importance, be it before 1945 or after, are offered to the federal archive, accepted here and made available for public use." Public use hereby is not reserved to journalists and scientists, but rather is available to anyone as, according to Herrmann, they have been receiving many requests from ordinary individuals who want to "learn about their ancestors' past during the war."

The spokesman said that the 30-year limitation period, provided for classified materials under German law, has long ago expired for materials related to 1945.

