Germany Maintains Regular Contact With Russia On Energy Supplies - Gov't Spokesman

Germany Maintains Regular Contact With Russia on Energy Supplies - Gov't Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Germany maintains regular contact with Russia on energy supplies, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"We are in constant contact with Russia in many formats and at many levels," Seibert said during a press conference.

