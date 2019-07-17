UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Makes Measles Vaccination Compulsory For Children

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Germany makes measles vaccination compulsory for children

Germany will make childhood measles vaccinations mandatory from March 2020, aiming to wipe out the resurgent and potentially deadly disease, Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet decided Wednesday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Germany will make childhood measles vaccinations mandatory from March 2020, aiming to wipe out the resurgent and potentially deadly disease, Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet decided Wednesday.

Children will only be admitted to kindergarten or school if they have had the jabs, and vaccinations will also be compulsory for staff in day-care centres, educational institutions, medical facilities and refugee shelters.

"We want to protect as many children as possible from a measles infection," said Health Minister Jens Spahn, who is aiming for at least 95 percent coverage.

Violations will lead to fines of up to 2,500 Euros ($2,800) under the bill that is expected to pass easily through the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Germany's paediatricians' association has long demanded mandatory childhood vaccinations against measles and a range of other diseases.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that global efforts to increase immunisation coverage against deadly diseases are stagnating.

Last year, 350,000 cases of measles were reported worldwide, more than double the number for 2017.

And they increased fourfold globally in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year, according to WHO.

Germany recorded 543 cases last year, and hundreds so far this year.

Related Topics

World United Nations Parliament Germany Same Lead Angela Merkel March 2017 2019 2020 From Refugee Cabinet

Recent Stories

Result Transmission System (RTS) not to be used in ..

2 minutes ago

Dialogue With Kiev on Held Persons First Step to R ..

2 minutes ago

EBM approves conducting two investigations, eight ..

2 minutes ago

Brexit Party Voters More Confident in UK Election ..

2 minutes ago

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) adjourns online blas ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.