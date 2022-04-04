Germany Makes Proposals on Increasing Sanctions' Pressure on Russia - Baerbock

The European Union will increase sanctions' pressure on Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday, adding that Berlin has already made some proposals

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The European Union will increase sanctions' pressure on Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday, adding that Berlin has already made some proposals.

"We will once again significantly strengthen our sanctions, as the European Union. In this regard, Germany has sent a number of proposals to Brussels," Baerbock said during a briefing.