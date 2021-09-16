UrduPoint.com

Germany May Become First Country To Reopen Embassy In Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Germany May Become First Country to Reopen Embassy in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Germany may become the first country in the world to reopen its embassy in Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia).

Earlier this week, German dpa news agency reported that the country allowed entry to 2,000 rights activists, artists, scientists and journalists from Afghanistan.

