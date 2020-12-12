Germany May Boost Coronavirus-Linked Quarantine Starting From December 20 - Berlin Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Berlin Mayor Michael MÃ¼ller said that the Federal government and states would agree on introducing additional quarantine measures over the coronavirus outbreak starting from December 20, while the Bild newspaper reported about an even earlier date.

Earlier this month, Bild reported that the German government may introduce a hard coronavirus-related quarantine beginning from December 27.

"We see in the discussions with our colleagues from federal states that starting from [December] 20, there will be significant restrictions, and then we can say that the retail sector will be definitely closed," MÃ¼ller told the ZDF broadcaster on late Friday.

Bild reported citing its sources that the restrictions could be introduced starting from December 16, adding that the office of the chancellor would discuss the issue with the heads of federal states on Sunday.

The proposed measures will reportedly include the closure of all stores except groceries and chemists. Schools and preschools are also likely to be closed.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 70 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.59 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Germany has confirmed more than 1.27 million coronavirus cases so far, with about 21,000 fatalities.