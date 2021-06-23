(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Germany may certify the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V on the national level but awaits the European Union's decision, a spokesman of the German Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Fundamentally, it is so that we, of course, as a nation-state can issue a permit, this applies not only to 'Sputnik' but for all other vaccines.

However, we are emphasized in relation to vaccines against coronavirus, like the rest ... have decided to go the European way of certification. This also applies, from the point of view of the German government to the Sputnik vaccine.