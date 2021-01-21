UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany May Close Borders If Spread Of UK Coronavirus Strain Deteriorates - Chancellery

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:33 PM

Germany May Close Borders if Spread of UK Coronavirus Strain Deteriorates - Chancellery

He closure of Germany's borders with neighboring countries will be inevitable if the spread of the UK coronavirus variant in Europe does not slow down, Helge Braun, the head of the German Chancellery, said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The closure of Germany's borders with neighboring countries will be inevitable if the spread of the UK coronavirus variant in Europe does not slow down, Helge Braun, the head of the German Chancellery, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel held consultations with regional authorities during which they agreed to prolong the restrictive measures in the light of the spread of the UK mutant strain. Merkel called on all EU member states to follow the suit and introduce additional restrictions.

"Heads of German regions committed to significantly reducing the spread of infection in order to keep this mutation away from the center of Europe. All countries should do this. But when the neighboring countries do not do this, we can hardly protect ourselves from the mutation, and in this case, stricter entry regulations in the Schengen Area are inevitable," Braun told ARD, an association of German broadcasters.

Explaining the decision's rationale, the German official confirmed that it was necessitated by the spillover of the mutant strain from the United Kingdom.

Braun cited expert data pointing to that this mutant strain was more contagious than the original coronavirus.

"Therefore, there is a threat that when the occurrence of the infection is high in one country, this variant might become dominant and the infection will become hard to control," the German chancellery head said, adding that the closure of borders "was not what we want, therefore, we must act together."

The mutant strain was detected by UK health authorities in mid-December, prompting the government to impose a new lockdown and many other countries to close the borders with the United Kingdom. Preliminary data suggests that the new variant is up to 70-percent more infectious than the original strain, but evidence lacks as to whether it is more deadly or harder on symptoms.

In Germany, more than 2 million COVID-19 cases were confirmed as of Wednesday, including 48,770 deaths, according to the latest update from the state-linked Robert Koch Institute.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany United Kingdom Angela Merkel All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CTP launches operation against encroachments, ille ..

1 minute ago

Man hit to death in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Free medical camp for journalists on Saturday

1 minute ago

Careem partners with UNDP for safety initiatives h ..

33 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Haza ..

9 minutes ago

Russia logs 21,887 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.