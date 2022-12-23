Germany May Discontinue Puma Armored Vehicles After Breakdowns

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in an interview out Friday that her ministry might stop buying Puma infantry fighting vehicles altogether after they suffered serious breakdowns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in an interview out Friday that her ministry might stop buying Puma infantry fighting vehicles altogether after they suffered serious breakdowns.

"In light of these failures, I don't rule out anything. It is now up to the industry to show whether and how, if possible, this project may be continued," Lambrecht told the Welt am Sonntag.

The Defense Ministry announced a halt to the Puma procurement program on Monday after German magazine Der Spiegel reported that none of the 18 Pumas that took part in recent firing drills was combat ready.

Lambrecht called the glitches plaguing the armored vehicle a "bitter setback" for Germany as it prepares to lead NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force next year. She said in the newest interview that payments to companies involved in Puma production had been paused.