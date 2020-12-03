UrduPoint.com
Germany May Extend COVID-Related Restrictions Until January 10 - Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Germany is still far from the goal of reducing the incidence of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), pursued by restrictive measures introduced in November, they may be extended, tentatively, until January 10, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"We discussed what to do with Christmas and New Year getting closer.

We already said in November that it was very likely that, if there were no significant changes, the rules in effect until December 20 would be extended. Today we reaffirmed our common position on the issue," Merkel said after a meeting with the heads of German regions.

She recalled that the purpose of restrictive measures was to reduce the dynamics of the incidence below the mark of 50 new infections per week per 100,000 population.

"We are very far from it on average countrywide. In some Federal states, the dynamics is declining, in some, unfortunately, growing a little," Merkel said.

