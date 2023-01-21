Germany May Face 5Mln Understaffing by 2030 - Union of Employers' Associations

UrduPoint.com

Germany may face a five-million understaffing by 2030 and fail to make up for the deficit due to the expected decrease in taxes, Rainer Dulger, the head of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations, said on Saturday

"The number of employees would reduce by 5 million people by 2030," Dulger told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

He added that the country would be "unable to secure the prosperity" to which the Germans were accustomed, since the government would receive less amount of taxes and payments, which could result in inefficiency of compensatory mechanisms.

Concerns are rising in Europe that US tax credit plan Inflation Reduction Act could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they need to show unity in the face of the Ukraine conflict because several EU entities had reportedly said they would invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home a crucial factor to consider.

In September 2022, a poll conducted by Munich-based Ifo Institute for the Foundation for Family Businesses showed that up to 87% of German companies experienced the seamy side of the shortage of skilled workforce, with over a third of respondents seeing the issue as a danger for competitiveness. The poll also showed that more than a half of respondents had great concerns about the increasing risk of broken value chains, while 82% of companies described efforts to find replacements as "high" or "very high."

