Germany May Halt Some Political Interactions With Russia to Pressure on Energy - Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Germany does not rule out the possibility of suspending a range of bilateral political meetings and separate formats of cooperation to prevent Russia from using energy sources as weapon, an informal document that the German Embassy in Washington sent to the US Congress reads.

"Political measures. Assessing a restriction or, where required, suspension of certain bilateral political meetings or selected co-operation formats with Russia, as far as necessary and appropriate," the document says, as quoted by the Axios portal.