Germany May Impose Control at Borders With Austria, Czech Republic Over COVID-19 Strains

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Germany may introduce full-time control measures at its borders with Austria and the Czech Republic over the spread of new strains of COVID-19 there, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday.

"The Free State of Bavaria and the Free State of Saxony today asked the Federal government to qualify Tyrol [the state in Austria] and the border regions of the Czech Republic as regions where the mutated virus (Sars-CoV-2) is spreading and introduce permanent border control.

We will probably make such a decision. This should be agreed with Chancellor [Angela Merkel] and Vice Chancellor [Olaf Scholz]," Seehofer told the German Suddeutschen Zeitung newspaper.

According to the interior minister, the restrictions at state borders with Austria's Tyrol and Czech regions may come into force on Saturday night.

In January, Germany banned travel from countries that reported cases of new coronavirus variants, including the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.