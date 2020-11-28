UrduPoint.com
Germany May Keep COVID-19-Related Restrictions In First Months Of 2021 - Economy Minister

Measures introduced in Germany in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic may remain in force during the first months of 2021, Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said in an interview with Die Welt newspaper published on Saturday

Earlier this week, Germany, which has registered nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases so far, prolonged the coronavirus-linked restrictions until December 20. Meanwhile, the limitations of social contacts and restrictions for restaurants and hotels are likely to be in place until January.

"As long as incidence rates in most of Germany exceed 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, we do not control the pandemic .

.. Therefore, unfortunately, the measures cannot be canceled; it is possible that restrictions will remain in force in the first months of 2021," Altmaier said.

Germany introduced the so-called quarantine light in early November. Under the restrictions, the authorities have limited entertainment events and closed theaters, cinemas, concert halls, operas, and amusement parks. All restaurants, bars and night clubs were also closed, while food delivery services still can operate.

