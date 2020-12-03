UrduPoint.com
Germany May Receive 7Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Q1 2021 - Merkel

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Germany May Receive 7Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in Q1 2021 - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Germany may receive 7 million doses of vaccines from BioNTech and Moderna in the first quarter of 2021, but the prospects for the supply of vaccines from AstraZeneca are not yet clear, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"For the first quarter, we have no clear confidence in vaccine volumes. We know that we will probably receive 7 million doses in the first quarter from BioNTech and Moderna together," Merkel said following a conference with regional leaders.

AstraZeneca is experiencing delays in the third phase of clinical trials, she said, so it is not possible to say for sure whether vaccines will be available in the first quarter or not.

"If yes, then we will already have large resources of vaccines," Merkel added, noting that the situation will be easier in the coming months.

Also, she said, it is too early to talk about a general strategy for prioritizing vaccination in Germany, as there is no clear data yet on how elderly people react to the vaccines developed so far. When such data from the European regulator appears, the permanent vaccination commission will give recommendations to the German government. At the same time, Merkel added that workers of the health ministry and public sector will be among the first groups to receive the vaccine.

