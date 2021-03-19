UrduPoint.com
Germany May Return To Strict Lockdown As Virus Cases Surge - Health Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:39 PM

Germany may have to reimpose tough coronavirus restrictions after seeing incidence rates go up, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Germany may have to reimpose tough coronavirus restrictions after seeing incidence rates go up, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday.

"The rising number of cases may mean that we will not be able to take further steps toward reopening. On the contrary, we may even have to go backward," he told a news conference.

Daily cases in Germany rose to the two months' high of 17,504 on Thursday, with 227 people dying from the virus. The figures for Friday were only slightly lower � respectively 17,482 and 226.

Karl Lauterbach, a senior health expert, estimated that at the current pace of the virus' reproduction in the population the eventual lockdown would have to be extended by two weeks for every week that the nation delays the inevitable.

"You can twist and turn it however you want but we must go back into the lockdown," he said.

Lars Schaade, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, said it was obvious that infection cases were growing exponentially again. He urged Germans not to travel during the Easter vacation period.

