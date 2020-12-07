UrduPoint.com
Germany Might Go Into Hard Quarantine From December 27 Over COVID-19 - Reports

Authorities in Germany are considering to introduce a hard coronavirus-related quarantine beginning from December 27, with only supermarkets allowed to continue to work, German newspaper Bild reported on Monday, citing sources

This decision might be made when German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with the heads of Federal states for consultations on the surge in new COVID-19 cases, according to the report.

No exact date of such meeting was specified.

As of Monday, Germany has confirmed over 1.1 million coronavirus cases, including 18,919 death, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

