UrduPoint.com

Germany Misses 2022 Climate Target On Ukraine War Fallout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Germany misses 2022 climate target on Ukraine war fallout

Germany used more renewable energy than ever in 2022 but again failed to reach its CO2-reduction goal as Russia's war in Ukraine prompted a return to more coal and oil use, a think tank reported Wednesday.

Frankfurt, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Germany used more renewable energy than ever in 2022 but again failed to reach its CO2-reduction goal as Russia's war in Ukraine prompted a return to more coal and oil use, a think tank reported Wednesday.

Europe's biggest economy emitted 761 million tonnes of greenhouse gases last year, just one tonne fewer than in 2021 and overshooting the target of 756 million tonnes, the energy think tank Agora Energiewende said in a statement.

"CO2 emissions are stagnating at a high level, despite significantly lower energy consumption by households and industry," said Agora's Germany director Simon Mueller.

"This is an alarm signal with regard to climate targets," he added.

The German government had aimed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent by 2020 compared with 1990 levels but has yet to achieve the feat.

For 2022, Germany managed a 39-percent reduction from 1990 levels, Agora calculated.

The setback comes despite a record 4.7-percent drop in energy consumption last year, partly in response to soaring fuel prices because of the war in Ukraine.

But the energy saving gains were wiped out by the government's decision to burn more coal and oil to make up for the loss of Russian natural gas deliveries, Agora said.

The turn to fossil fuels also overshadowed another milestone: renewables accounted for 46 percent of Germany's power supply mix last year, an all-time high.

The increase was mainly down to favourable weather conditions for wind and solar power, Agora said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed repeatedly that the return to fossil fuels is a temporary measure sparked by an energy crisis, and that his government remains committed to combatting global warming.

Germany still aims to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2045.

But Agora said Berlin needed to drastically ramp up the expansion of renewables this year.

To meet key targets set for 2030, Germany would have to double its solar energy production and more than triple wind power capacity.

Energy Minister Robert Habeck said the government would present its own CO2 calculations for 2022 in March.

He insisted Germany was on "the right course" but acknowledged the ongoing "need for action", particularly in cutting emissions from the transport sector.

Related Topics

Weather Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis German Oil Germany Berlin Tank March Gas 2020 From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

24 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

24 minutes ago
 Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

39 minutes ago
 Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) attributes flour crisis to ..

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) attributes flour crisis to poor PTI policies

2 minutes ago
 Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approv ..

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves 14 development schemes for ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.