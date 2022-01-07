UrduPoint.com

Germany Monitoring Violence In Kazakhstan With Great Concern - Deputy Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Germany Monitoring Violence in Kazakhstan With Great Concern - Deputy Spokesperson

Germany is monitoring violence in Kazakhstan with great concern and calls for de-escalation from all parties, German Federal Government Deputy Spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Germany is monitoring violence in Kazakhstan with great concern and calls for de-escalation from all parties, German Federal Government Deputy Spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday.

"The German Federal Government, of course, is monitoring the actual development (of the situation) in Kazakhstan with great concern and attention, (monitoring) the violence there, and calls on all parties for immediate rationality. We believe that violence cannot be the adequate response and call on all parties for de-escalation and peaceful resolution of the situation," Hoffmann said in a briefing.

She added that Germany "has taken into account" the movement of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to the republic, and added that Germany "hopes that all parties there will exercise responsibility."

"The same responsibilities on defending human rights, of course, apply to the CSTO forces in Kazakhstan .

.. It is common that military personnel have no knowledge on handling civilian rallies. In this regard, we call on them for special carefulness and we will closely monitor the development (of the situation) there," German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Christopher Burger added in a briefing.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic, including the largest city of Almaty. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the CSTO's assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Related Topics

Resolution German Germany Almaty Same Kazakhstan January Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Bal ..

VC UoT calls on Balohcistan Minister Asadullah Baloch

1 minute ago
 Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter c ..

Haleem for society's collective efforts to deter cases of child abuse

1 minute ago
 34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

34 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

1 minute ago
 AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

AIOU signs Letter of Intent with ILKE

1 minute ago
 Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers ..

Teams formed to launch crackdown against smugglers

4 minutes ago
 NATO Secretary General Says Respects Right of Finl ..

NATO Secretary General Says Respects Right of Finland, Sweden to Choose Own Secu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.