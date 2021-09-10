Germany Monitors Course of Russian Parliamentary Elections - Foreign Ministry

The German Foreign Ministry closely monitors the course of elections to the Russian parliament's lower house, spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry closely monitors the course of elections to the Russian parliament's lower house, spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday.

"The elections to the State Duma are coming, so we will not make assessments of the elections now, we are carefully observing on the eve [of the elections].

We have already spoken about incidents on the eve of the elections to the State Duma many times," Sasse told reporters.