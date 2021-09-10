UrduPoint.com

Germany Monitors Course Of Russian Parliamentary Elections - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:18 PM

Germany Monitors Course of Russian Parliamentary Elections - Foreign Ministry

The German Foreign Ministry closely monitors the course of elections to the Russian parliament's lower house, spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry closely monitors the course of elections to the Russian parliament's lower house, spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday.

"The elections to the State Duma are coming, so we will not make assessments of the elections now, we are carefully observing on the eve [of the elections].

We have already spoken about incidents on the eve of the elections to the State Duma many times," Sasse told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament German

Recent Stories

Pakistan's 2nd aircraft with relief goods lands in ..

Pakistan's 2nd aircraft with relief goods lands in Kandahar

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's unemployment rate at 12% in July

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12% in July

4 minutes ago
 CM Sindh chairs graduation ceremony of newly induc ..

CM Sindh chairs graduation ceremony of newly inducted sales tax officers

4 minutes ago
 35 shops sealed over lockdown violations

35 shops sealed over lockdown violations

4 minutes ago
 Dutch football manager Hiddink announces retiremen ..

Dutch football manager Hiddink announces retirement from coaching

6 minutes ago
 Govt spends Rs 49 bln to upgrade transmission line ..

Govt spends Rs 49 bln to upgrade transmission lines

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.