Germany Monitors 'Pandora Papers,' It Has Little Connection to Berlin - Authorities

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Germany is closely monitoring reports related to the so-called Pandora papers, and initial data shows it has little connection to Berlin, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert and the Finance Ministry's spokesperson said on Monday.

"We are following these reports very closely, of course. As a Federal government official, I will not comment on individual cases and suspicious schemes. They will certainly be investigated," Seibert told reporters.

The Finance Ministry's spokesperson said that "links with Germany are not very significant, but ... this is an intermediate estimate."