Germany Mulls 'Ban On Open Doors' In Bid To Save Energy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck has drawn up guidelines for saving energy that include banning shops from keeping doors open, media reported.

A 20-page draft regulation, published by the Bild daily, suggests that restrictions on heating will take effect in September and stay in place until at least February 2023.

The regulation will order outdoor light ads to be switched off at night and ban private pool owners from heating them with gas or electricity. Public swimming pools will not be closed.

Maximum temperatures in workplaces will be capped at between 12 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees (54 degrees to 66 degrees Fahrenheit) depending on the degree of physical activity.

Heating will also be banned in public spaces where people do not spend time continuously, such as halls and waiting rooms. Hospitals, care homes, classrooms and day care centers will be exempted.

