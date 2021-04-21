Germany Mulls Leaving Afghanistan as Early as July 4 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The German Ministry of Defense is weighing the possibility of moving forward the deadline for its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to July 4, Bild reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the ministry has notified members of parliament about the ongoing discussions over the issue. Germany is currently consulting with NATO allies, the paper said.

With 1,100 troops on the ground, Germany has the second-largest contingent deployed to Afghanistan after the United States.

NATO announced last week that member states will start orderly withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan by May 1, planning to complete it within a few months. The US intends to complete the pullout by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The German Defense Ministry has said that its troops will be completely withdrawn by mid-August.