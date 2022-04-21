Germany Mulls Weapons Exchange With Slovenia to Arm Ukraine - Reports

Germany is planning to give Slovenia armored vehicles in return for a shipment of Soviet-made T-72 tanks to Ukraine as pressure is mounting on Berlin to better arm Kiev in the face of the Russian military operation, German media said.

Under the swap deal, Germany will send Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Fuchs armored personnel carriers to its eastern NATO partner, the n-tv news channel said. Slovenia requested more modern hardware, including Puma and Boxer armored vehicles and Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Allies have criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for refusing to send heavy weapons directly to Ukraine. The German government argues that its armed forces have maxed-out the weapons they can give Ukraine from their stock. Russia has warned that any arms shipment will be seen as a valid military target.