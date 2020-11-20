UrduPoint.com
Germany Mulls Withdrawing Troops From Afghanistan In Less Than 4 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The German Defense Ministry is considering a complete withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan in less than four months, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing a ministry representative.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that he was concerned about the future of the Afghan peace talks after the US announced it was moving on with President Donald Trump's plans to cut its military contingent in the war-torn country.

The representative confirmed to the newspaper that the ministry was currently developing a plan envisaging the German troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan in four months.

The official added that such a scenario was planned even before Trump's recent statement on the reduction of US troops in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, US Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said that the US would cut the number of its troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by January 15 in line with Trump's initiative, adding that the complete withdrawal of the military personnel is expected by May 2021. Miller also said he had already briefed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the plans.

