UrduPoint.com

Germany Must Prepare For 'massive' New Omicron Wave

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:09 PM

Germany must prepare for 'massive' new Omicron wave

Germany, battered by a recent rise in Covid cases, must brace for a "massive fifth wave" due to the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Germany, battered by a recent rise in Covid cases, must brace for a "massive fifth wave" due to the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday.

"We must prepare for a challenge that we have not yet had in this form," Lauterbach told reporters, adding that even if the variant were "milder" it may make "no difference".

Were the virus to be less serious than other variants, this might "keep deaths low for two to three weeks, before the growth of the virus would eat up this advantage," the minister said, underlining that a difficult period ahead was "inevitable".

Germany has reimposed health restrictions following high case numbers, barring unvaccinated people from restaurants and non-essential commerce.

Case numbers have declined slightly but the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, threatens to send new infections up again.

Governments around the world are scrambling to speed up booster vaccination campaigns to increase individuals' protection against the highly mutated virus.

Lauterbach said on Thursday Germany had secured approval from the EU to bring forward the delivery of 35 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to boost supplies.

The government has also placed an advance order for 80 million doses of Omicron-specific vaccines being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Germany on Friday reported over 50,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency.

This figure is not going down quickly enough, given the pressure already on intensive care units and the arrival of Omicron, the RKI said, describing the current course as "very concerning".

The proportion of the population to have already received two doses of the vaccine in Germany surpassed 70 percent this week.

Related Topics

World Germany South Africa May Commerce From Government Million

Recent Stories

RCB seals 27 shops, 12 schools in residential area ..

RCB seals 27 shops, 12 schools in residential areas

1 minute ago
 Court awards 8 years imprisonment in drug smugglin ..

Court awards 8 years imprisonment in drug smuggling case

1 minute ago
 DC holds open court to resolve public issues

DC holds open court to resolve public issues

1 minute ago
 UK Prime Minister, Ukrainian President Agree That ..

UK Prime Minister, Ukrainian President Agree That Dialogue With Russia Necessary ..

1 minute ago
 UN Human Rights Council Orders Probe of Rights Abu ..

UN Human Rights Council Orders Probe of Rights Abuses in Ethiopia Conflict

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds KIM for imparting quality training to ..

AJK PM lauds KIM for imparting quality training to officers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.