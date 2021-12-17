Germany must prepare for 'massive' Omicron wave: minister

Germany is facing a "massive fifth wave" of the coronavirus caused by the arrival of the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Germany is facing a "massive fifth wave" of the coronavirus caused by the arrival of the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday.

"We must prepare for a challenge that we have not yet had in this form," Lauterbach told a press conference in Hanover, adding that even if the variant were "milder" it may make "no difference".