UrduPoint.com

Germany Must Prepare For 'massive' Omicron Wave: Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 07:57 PM

Germany must prepare for 'massive' Omicron wave: minister

Germany is facing a "massive fifth wave" of the coronavirus caused by the arrival of the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Germany is facing a "massive fifth wave" of the coronavirus caused by the arrival of the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday.

"We must prepare for a challenge that we have not yet had in this form," Lauterbach told a press conference in Hanover, adding that even if the variant were "milder" it may make "no difference".

Related Topics

Germany May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

32 seconds ago
 Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

2 hours ago
 Nasir Shah for use of technology, geo-tagging to i ..

Nasir Shah for use of technology, geo-tagging to identify illegal buildings

3 minutes ago
 WSSP starts awareness campaign on cleanliness, pro ..

WSSP starts awareness campaign on cleanliness, proper dumping of garbage

3 minutes ago
 Stokes loving being back and ready to score big in ..

Stokes loving being back and ready to score big in Ashes

3 minutes ago
 Businesses, work places inspected for fire safety ..

Businesses, work places inspected for fire safety system

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.