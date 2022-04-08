Germany Must Stop Imports of Russian Coal Within 120 Days - Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Germany must stop the imports of Russian coal within the transitional period of 120 days in line with the new sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"From my point of view, we must use this transitional period (of 120 days). If it is faster, it will be good but we and our plants need some time. We need time to find new suppliers," Scholz said on late Thursday after the meeting with heads of regional governments.