Germany Must Vaccinate 70-80% of Population to Control Pandemic - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Germany aims to inoculate up to 80% of the population in order to take the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"We must move toward 70%-80% [vaccination rate]. It would be ideal to reach an even higher level in order to take the pandemic under control," Spahn said during his press conference.

According to the official, the immunization campaign currently includes only those who really desire to receive a vaccine. However, the authorities will have to expand its coverage soon, sending, in particular, medics to religious institutions to administer shots there.

The minister also expressed concern over the rapid lifting of restrictions, warning that even if the vaccination level is high, the emergence of a new pandemic wave is possible. He urged to "move step by step" in order to prevent dire consequences.

Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December as part of the EU-wide rollout. People from high-priority groups, including medical workers, elderly people, and teachers, are the first to get their shots. Nearly 27% of the population have since received the first shot and more than 7.7% have been fully inoculated.