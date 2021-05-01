UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Must Vaccinate 70-80% Of Population To Control Pandemic - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:08 AM

Germany Must Vaccinate 70-80% of Population to Control Pandemic - Health Minister

Germany aims to inoculate up to 80% of the population in order to take the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Germany aims to inoculate up to 80% of the population in order to take the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"We must move toward 70%-80% [vaccination rate]. It would be ideal to reach an even higher level in order to take the pandemic under control," Spahn said during his press conference.

According to the official, the immunization campaign currently includes only those who really desire to receive a vaccine. However, the authorities will have to expand its coverage soon, sending, in particular, medics to religious institutions to administer shots there.

The minister also expressed concern over the rapid lifting of restrictions, warning that even if the vaccination level is high, the emergence of a new pandemic wave is possible. He urged to "move step by step" in order to prevent dire consequences.

Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December as part of the EU-wide rollout. People from high-priority groups, including medical workers, elderly people, and teachers, are the first to get their shots. Nearly 27% of the population have since received the first shot and more than 7.7% have been fully inoculated.

Related Topics

Germany December From

Recent Stories

US Security Advisor Says Iran Talks in 'Unclear' P ..

3 minutes ago

Next general election will be held under electoral ..

3 minutes ago

Springbok Du Toit returns after 14-month injury la ..

3 minutes ago

Ten die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

US Not Discussing Sending Any Arms to Ukraine 'Out ..

36 minutes ago

US Sees Russia's Forces Withdrawal From Ukraine Bo ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.