Germany, NATO Not Considering Introduction of No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Germany and NATO partners are still not considering the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine due to the risk of escalation, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Wednesday.

"The introduction of a no-fly zone is dangerous, as it will lead to a direct conflict between NATO and Russia. Together with all our partners in the alliance, we are unanimous in the opinion that we want to avoid a further escalation of the war in Ukraine," Buechner said at a briefing.